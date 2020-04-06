Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update Eases Up On The Eggs

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons community has been up to its stylish haircuts in eggs over the last week, and a new update to the game calms it down with the egg output. Though the English patch notes for version 1.1.4 haven’t been released, the Japanese update says it adjusts Bunny Day egg drop rates, and we can’t imagine that means there will be more eggs.

Siliconera reports that the new egg rate will go into effect until April 11. Then on Bunny Day (aka Easter) proper, April 12, eggs will become easier to find for just one day. Though you may already have all the eggs you need, it does make sense for them to become more commonplace on the holiday itself.

During the Bunny Day festivities, you can find eggs scattered throughout the island in all the areas you would usually farm for regular resources. An egg might pop out of the water on your fishing line, for example, or you could dig one up instead of a fossil. Then you can use them to craft special holiday-themed items. But with the egg rate so high, players have been a little annoyed.

The patch also fixes a bug that prevented players from receiving the correct sculpture after giving scarab beetles to Flick. Nintendo has been issuing updates to Animal Crossing on a pretty frequent basis, with the last one having come just last week to fix a bug with balloons.

Some recent oddities aren’t the fault of bugs, though, like a seasonal change having a big impact on tarantula farming. Still, there are plenty of ways to make money in Animal Crossing, including playing the stalk market.