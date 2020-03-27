Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update Fixes A Big Problem

A new patch for Animal Crossing: New Horizons appears to have fixed a pretty massive hole in the game’s economy. The version 1.1.1 patch is said to fix a “serious bug affecting game balance,” and many players have said this refers to the game’s item duplication bug, which apparently no longer works.

The item duplication exploit became widespread quickly, allowing players to make copies of high-value items and sell them off infinitely. This made it easy to make tons of money much earlier in the game than intended, letting you pay off your house payments and buy tons of new items with alarming speed. That ability now appears to be gone.

It’s far from the only exploit, though, as players have also been known to “time travel” to impact the game economy as well. That involves tricking the game’s clock to make timed events pass more quickly or happen more frequently than they would in normal play. Of course, there are plenty of legitimate ways to make money too, if you’re a smart (and scrupulous) investor.

Animal Crossing has already been a big success for Nintendo, setting new sales records in Japan. For more tips, check out our full list of Animal Crossing guides, including how to upgrade your inventory space and how you can claim some special items by playing the mobile game Pocket Camp.