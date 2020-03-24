Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Upgrade Inventory Space Guide

One of the major features in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is crafting, and there are quite a few resources you can use to DIY. Because of that, you might find your pockets fill up really quickly, which can be a challenge early on as you’re pulling weeds, catching fish and bugs, picking fruit, and accumulating random items along the way. Luckily, you can increase your inventory space twice and end up with double what you had at the start.

You’ll find both upgrades at the Nook Stop machine in Resident Services, each of which you can redeem for Nook Miles. The first one is available from the beginning of the game and costs 5,000 Nook Miles; we recommend paying off your first loan to Tom Nook before spending any Nook Miles on pocket space, though, because having a house will trigger more progress around your island and grants you in-home storage space for stuff you don’t want to carry around. The first pocket upgrade will add a third row for a total of 30 slots.

The second pocket upgrade isn’t available until you upgrade the Resident Services tent to a full building. Once the Resident Services building is open, there will be new rewards you can get using Nook Miles at the Nook Stop machine; among these is the final pocket upgrade, which costs 8,000 Nook Miles. This will give you four rows of inventory space, or 40 slots.

These upgrades make long fishing or bug-catching sessions possible, as well as keeping more crafting materials with you so you can DIY on the fly. For more Animal Crossing: New Horizons help, check out our full guides to the game’s fish and bugs, and make sure to check out our review in progress.