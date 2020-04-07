Animal Crossing: New Horizons Young Spring Bamboo recipe list

During the springtime, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players on Switch are able to collect Young Spring Bamboo from bamboo thickets.

Based on our tests, it appears that players can only harvest the Young Spring Bamboo during spring months. This means it’ll be available from March to May for Northern Hemisphere players and from September to November for Southern Hemisphere players.

Recipes that require Young Spring Bamboo can only drop during these months. The recipes will drop from balloons. They can also appear in Bottled Messages on the beach.

Note that there are other bamboo furnishings in the game but these are the ones that the game considers “seasonal,” since they use resources (in this case, Young Spring Bamboo) that can only be collected at specific times of the year.

To get Young Spring Bamboo, just hit bamboo thickets with your Stone Axe. It will spit out Young Spring Bamboo and Bamboo randomly. It will still drop the regular Bamboo year-round.

If you don’t have any bamboo thickets growing on your island, you can find some on Mystery Island Tours.

We’ve put together all of the seasonal bamboo recipes we know of below.

