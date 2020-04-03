Animal Crossing players are getting desperate waiting for Blathers

Your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island doesn’t come with a museum. Indeed, the island’s deserted when you first arrive. To get a museum, you have to convince Blathers (the museum curator) that there’s enough science — Science! — for him here. And so, I dutifully provided five species to Tom Nook to ship off to Blathers.

When Blathers arrived a day later, he wanted 15 more. Sure, yes, I could do that. That was enough to convince him the museum needed to be built on Sears. (My island’s name is Sears.) Then we wait. The only problem is, Blathers decided not to accept anymore donations. Knowing that I could just toss bugs and fish on the ground — in crates, mind you — I started a stockpile in front of Blathers’ tent, one that kept growing over the weekend.

I’m not alone in this endeavor. Catching bugs and fish to fill up your museum is a huge part of Animal Crossing; it seems none of us could wait for Blathers to actually get the dang museum set up. And so, a storm is coming. Blathers certainly underestimated the power of science.

In dedication for Blathers to summon him and his museum, I surrounded him with bugs and fish. Enjoy! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/FRsEIqTQRm

Everyone outside the museum tent waiting for Blathers to come back #animalcrossing pic.twitter.com/rFQeMKGLZt

…blathers please pic.twitter.com/qIMAKRqAzt

Them: Just caught a butterfly in #AnimalCrossing!

Me, waiting for Blathers to show up tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/8SCHbYa9ak

Blathers, I am begging you pic.twitter.com/xzCwtuYPc0

blathers in a few hours when everyone goes to hand him the huge pile of collectibles theyve grinded #AnimalCrossing #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #ACNH pic.twitter.com/e85pcfhoUs

The museum is gonna be unreasonably busy tomorrow morning. That’s what you get for taking so long, Blathers. pic.twitter.com/bO9UrdFSX1

I NEED BLATHERS I HAVE A PROBLEM #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/cFTKJDbQ3L

So apparently Blathers starts off in a tent when you first start New Horizons and won’t get a museum until a certain amount is donated, so I assume he has to live with whatever you donate until then.

I am so sorry for what I’m about to do Blathers pic.twitter.com/R1ThXNxNz8

pic.twitter.com/d287JJnB5C

Sorry Blathers, I don’t quite think I have enough… #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/Hv6WqPvu0T

Waiting for Blathers to arrive #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #どうぶつの森 #マイデザイン #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #Blathers pic.twitter.com/QmqoP6YIL4

blathers please i have much science for you pic.twitter.com/9AxkDEgHc8

i’m the only supplier blathers will ever need. i made sure of it… #AnimalCrossingNewHorizon pic.twitter.com/cjGUgUpDXf

It looks like everyone’s got their own approach to the stockpile. Many have stacked their collections at the site where Blathers’ museum is being built. I took the time to create an entrance so Blathers could get in and out if he needed to. Others seem to have sealed Blathers — and themselves, for that matter — into position. (Blathers never left the museum, FYI. Not that some of you monsters even cared!)

Others surrounded them own tents with crates. Some people filled their homes with creatures. And then there’s the people who just put the cages everywhere.

If you started playing on Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ launch day, your museum should be opening soon. Blathers, I’m sure, is certainly in for a treat.

