Animal Crossing Update 1.2.0 Patch Notes: Out Now, So Look Out For Redd And Leif

The new Animal Crossing: New Horizons update, which brings the game up to version 1.2.0, is live now. It’s a big one–it expands the museum and brings new vendors to your island. If 1.2.0 does not automatically download, you can search for a software update from the main Switch menu by pressing the + button while the cursor is over Animal Crossing.

Redd is coming to the island with his art trawler, where you’ll be able to buy art and sell it to the museum–but you have to watch out for fakes and replicas. Leif, meanwhile, will sell new gardening items, including beautiful shrubs to plant all over your island.

There’s no guarantee that either figure will appear in your game today (personally I just have Label, who gave me a vampire outfit today), but be on the lookout for them once the update has downloaded. Blathers will now express an interest in art if you go and talk to him, too.

Upon downloading the update, you’ll receive letters from both Nintendo and Tom Nook. The letter from Nintendo will come with a World Map, while the letter from Tom Nook will have a Bell-Bag Rug attached. Interestingly, the letter from Nook also tells you that bank interest rates have been cut on your island–even Animal Crossing can’t escape the global economy, it seems.

The Nature Day event is also now in effect, meaning that you can earn additional Nook Miles each day by completing a nature-themed task. Be sure to check them out on your Nook Phone each day until May 1.

As players are finding that their Nook’s Cranny is updating, as enough time has passed, this could be a major week for the game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been an enormous success for Nintendo, setting franchise records and achieving huge sales figures. Full patch notes for version 1.2.0 are below.

General updates