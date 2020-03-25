Animal Crossing: Where To Get Amiibo For New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally out on Nintendo Switch, and it has full Amiibo support. After spending some time on your island retreat you might be looking to stock up on the cute figures, and that’s where we come in! We’ve rounded up all the different Amiibo and cards that work with New Horizons, showing you where you can get them for cheap and which ones are in stock. To learn more about the game in the meantime, check out GameSpot’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons review-in-progress.

Animal Crossing Amiibo are still available at major retailers online, but you might end up paying extra for them. Isabelle’s Super Smash Bros. Amiibo, for example, goes for roughly double its regular price at Amazon. Thankfully, stock is being refreshed at multiple retailers–you can pre-order the Isabelle Amiibo from Best Buy and Target for its standard $16 price tag, though it won’t arrive until April 17. Other Amiibo are also available for pre-order at Best Buy, if you’re willing to wait a month or so.

Both Isabelle’s winter outfit and Isabelle’s summer outfit (which is very similar to the Smash Bros. figure) are very hard to find for a reasonable price. If you see it in stock, though, you’ll want to snag it ASAP as prices of Animal Crossing Amiibo continue to increase.

In New Horizons, scanning Amiibo lets you invite characters to your campground and host photoshoots in the new Photopia mode. If those sound like features you’d be interested in, you can scoop up most Animal Crossing Amiibo for less than their regular retail prices at the moment. We’ve rounded up the best places to find most of the Animal Crossing Amiibo online below. Again, while some Amiibo are available at Best Buy, they’re pre-orders and won’t ship until April.

If you’re looking for the Amiibo cards, those are still relatively easy to find online, though the New Leaf “welcome” Amiibo cards are unavailable at most major retailers. These listings are for booster packs, which provide you with six random cards from the series.

Though familiar Amiibo are making a comeback for New Horizons, plenty of brand-new Animal Crossing merchandise is on the horizon, too.