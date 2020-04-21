Animal Crossing will get wedding event, new mystery island

In late April, Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans finally got confirmation that features like an expanded museum and a garden shop are coming to the life simulator. But Nintendo is already looking beyond that with a series of events and activities that are sure to keep players busy in the months to come.

During May, players will be able to visit a totally new mystery island where it appears that Rover the cat will be waiting. In the past, Rover has appeared near the beginning of games to help the player shape their appearance, so it’s not clear what type of role he might have in New Horizons. It’s worth noting, however, that in Pocket Camp, Rover has his own set of furniture. Crossing my fingers for expanded character customization options, though. The May Day Tour will last from May 1-7. Based on the footage, the island appears maze-like.

Also in May, New Horizons will celebrate International Museum Day, where players will collect stamps by viewing exhibits. In games like Pocket Camp, players collect stamps on a card until they reach a certain number, at which point they can redeem prizes. Nintendo did not elaborate on how it will work here, beyond stating that players will get rewards for participating. Museum Day runs from May 18-31.

Throughout June, fans can participate in Wedding Season, where they will help Reese and Cyrus the alpacas take anniversary photos on Harvey’s island. For their hard work, players will get wedding-themed items which I’m sure will be put to good use on photo island with some poor, unsuspecting villagers. Previously, Reese and Cyrus oversaw an in-game store, wherein addition to purchasing items, players could also customize furniture (both of which are features already present in New Horizons).

And, to accompany this, Nintendo also showed off brand-new Nook Miles challenges that will accompany added content, meaning that we’ll get even more rewards just for trying out the new stuff. Excellent.

