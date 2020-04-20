Anime Expo, North America’s Biggest Anime Convention, Has Been Cancelled

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has caused many of the biggest pop culture events in the world to be cancelled or indefinitely postponed. While the fate of some events was still unsure, it’s now been confirmed that Anime Expo will not go ahead in July this year, the announcement coming only days after pop culture behemoth San Diego Comic Con was officially cancelled.

“With the COVID-19 situation continually changing, as well as more restrictions in place worldwide and in our host city Los Angeles, we can’t in good faith move forward with this year’s event. We know it will affect all of you differently and we did not come to this decision lightly,” a statement from Anime Expo reads.

“It remains our goal to provide fans and industry partners from around the world with a safe space to come together to celebrate and share our love of anime,” the statement continues. “We are committed to bringing you the best of the best next year as we return to Los Angeles for our 30th anniversary on July 2-5, 2021!”

Those who have already bought tickets for this year’s event, originally scheduled for July 2-5, have the option of either receiving a refund or redeeming a ticket for next year’s event instead.

The Los Angeles-based convention has long been a home to some of the country’s best cosplay, though you can still relive the best costumes of previous years right here.