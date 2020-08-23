Anker’s Soundcore Liberty true wireless earbuds have dropped to $50 today

One of Best Buy’s deals of the day includes the Anker Soundcore Liberty true wireless earbuds on sale for $49.99. This is a one-day deal and will expire tonight, but it’s a great price. These earbuds normally sell as high as $90 at Best Buy and are currently $80 at Walmart. This is also $5 better than the last deal we shared.

One day deal Anker Soundcore Liberty in-ear true wireless earbuds

They use graphene-coated drivers for great sound. The battery lasts up to 8 hours, and you can get up to 100 hours total using the charging case. They are IPX5 rated for water resistance. Built-in mic. Bluetooth 5.0. And Gripfit tech for a good fit. $49.99 $80.00 $30 off See at Best Buy

Anker’s earbuds are built with graphene-coated drivers. This means the sound they produce is very accurate across the entire frequency range, giving you clear highs and powerful lows. Jam to music, watch your favorite TV shows and movies, or listen to a podcast on your morning walk.

They will last you a long time, too, because the rechargeable battery gives you up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge. They also come with a charging case that can power your earbuds back up when they’re low. Using the case means you can get a total of up to 100 hours of playtime before you ever need to plug in a cord.

Take your new earbuds on your commute or to the gym. Even if you work up a sweat or get caught in the rain, you won’t have to worry about these earbuds. They are IPX5 rated, which means they are resistant to water especially when it’s something small like sweat.

Use the built-in mic for hands-free phone calls. The Bluetooth 5.0 tech not only makes connecting to the device super easy but also helps the earbuds save battery with low power consumption. You can use the earbuds one at a time, which is a good way to go if you need to keep one ear free or want to make them last longer without using the battery up in both earbuds at once. But if you choose to use both at the same time, you can get stereo sound, which is a nice advantage there.

