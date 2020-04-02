Another Incredible Game Is Now Free To Claim On PC

Ubisoft announced today that it plans to provide people with free games, trials, and more throughout April as a way to support those who are stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first bonus is a free copy of Rayman Legends on PC, which is available to claim until April 3. You can find this offer as well as all future ones at Ubisoft’s free giveaway page.

All you need to claim Rayman Legends is a Uplay account–you can sign up for one at Ubisoft’s website. Once you’ve done that, head over to the free giveaway page and click “Get Free Game.” You’ll be directed to a page where you can choose your platform (PC is the only option for Rayman Legends), after which the game will be added to your account. Rayman Legends is a fantastic 2D platformer that you can play alone or with your friends. Ubisoft says that this is just the first giveaway of many, with more trials and offers on the way from series like Assassin’s Creed and Just Dance.

Ubisoft recently took part in the massive Twitch Stream Aid livestream that raised $2.8 million for the COVID-19 Solidarity Relief Fund. Ubisoft itself pledged $150,000 to the cause and stressed in a press release that it hopes its initiatives will encourage people to stay home in these uncertain times.

In addition to Rayman Legends, Ubisoft has a number of free offers on its giveaway page. These include free trials for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, The Crew 2, and Trials Rising as well as free games Might & Magic: Chess Royale and Rabbids Coding. Ubisoft also recently gave away its beautiful RPG, Child of Light. If you’re interested in more, be sure to check out all of the free games you can claim right now and keep forever.