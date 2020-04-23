Another Star Wars TV Series Is Coming To Disney+ – Report

While Star Wars: The Clones Wars comes to an end soon, a new Disney+ original series in a galaxy far, far away is coming together. However, details about the new show are a bit scarce.

Leslye Headland will serve as showrunner and writer for the unnamed Star Wars series, according to Variety’s sources. The series will take place in a different timeline than fans have seen before and will be a female-centric show. At the time of this writing, that’s all Variety’s sources have revealed.

Headland is primarily known as the co-creator, writer, and showrunner of Netflix’s Russian Doll. Additionally, she was one of the writers for FX’s Terriers.

This may be one of many Star Wars shows headed to the streaming service. Most recently, a third season of The Mandalorian was reported to be in pre-production.–with Season 2 arriving this fall. Additionally, we’re just weeks away from the behind-the-scenes docuseries on Mandalorian Season 1 arriving.

While the Obi-Wan TV show has been delayed with filming beginning in January 2021, the show recently got a new writer. The upcoming series will be directed by Deborah Chow, who helmed some of the best episodes of Mandalorian Season 1. Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as the titular Jedi master.

Also, there is still the Rogue One spin-off TV show coming to Disney+. Diego Luna will reprise his role as Cassian Andor. Taking place before the events of the movie–for obvious reasons–the show will also feature Alan Tudyk coming back to play K-2SO and more recently, Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller have been reported to be in talks to join the series.

