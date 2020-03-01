Antarctic science base snow turns blood red

Antarctica can reveal many surprises to scientists working at the few permanent bases there. Although researchers are used to a permanent white landscape, they can also wake up one morning and discover a very unique environment. This was the case several days ago when glaciologists noticed that the usual white snow dotting the ground of their base had “changed” into red snow.

A few weeks ago, scientists from the Ukrainian Vernadsky Research Base in Antarctica discovered that the base environment, normally a pristine white, was tinged with a curious blood-red color. Marine ecologist Andrey Zotov of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine captured the images during a search at the Antarctic station. Although the phenomenon is impressive, the culprits are tiny.

Chlamydomonas nivalis : it develops a layer of carotenoids to protect against UV

Biologists identified them under the microscope as Chlamydomonas nivalis. These microscopic green algae, a type of single-celled algae, are common in all ice and snow-covered regions of the Earth, from the Arctic to the Alpine regions. They stay asleep during the harsh winter, but once the sunlight warms their crystallized environment enough, the algae wake up in the spring, using meltwater and sunlight to flower quickly.

Young people C. nivalis are green due to their photosynthetic chloroplasts and they have two tail-like structures called flagella, with which they begin to swim. As they grow, they lose their mobility and develop unique adaptations to survive their extreme environment, including a secondary insulating cell wall and a layer of red carotenoids, which changes their appearance from green to orange, then to red.

This layer protects the algae from ultraviolet rays. Carotenoids also help algae absorb more heat, which in turn creates more melt water for them to thrive. However, algal blooms are contributing to climate change.

A proliferation of algae contributing significantly to the melting of snow

A 2016 study showed that snow algae blooms can reduce the amount of light reflected from snow (a measure also known as albedo) by up to 13% during a melting season in the Arctic.

In 2017, researchers calculated that microbial communities, including C. nivalis, contributed to more than a sixth of the snowmelt where they were present in the Alaska ice fields. Their experiments have shown that areas with more melt water lead to 50% more algae growth and places with more algae melt more. This Antarctic summer certainly saw a lot more melt water than usual.

Temperature readings continue to escalate, leading to rapid melting on a scale previously only seen in the Northern Hemisphere. So the increase in temperatures leads to more melting of the crystallized water, which encourages the growth of more algae, leading to more melting and so on.



