Anyone who owns an iPhone and drives a car should be aware of a new ‘unsafe’ problem.

Any iPhone owner who owns a car should be aware of a new ‘unsafe’ issue.

A POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS Bluetooth flaw is driving iPhone users insane.

Users have reported that their Bluetooth calls have mysteriously cut out while driving.

Acura, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes, Mitsubishi, Porsche, Toyota, and Volvo drivers have raised the alarm.

And some people are concerned that it will result in an accident.

“I use the Bluetooth in my Highlander for a call and about three minutes in the Bluetooth drops, forcing me to locate my phone and quickly put it on speaker (while driving) to finish the call or hang it up,” one user said.

“This is extremely dangerous, and it makes me not want to use my phone in the car.”

“If we don’t get a fix soon, I’m going back to Android, no matter how much it costs.”

It appears that the flaw only affects iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users.

It had already been reported in iOS 15.1 and 15.1.1.

Many people hoped that the recent iOS 15.2 update would finally solve the problem.

However, it appears that this is not the case, and some even believe that the new software is spreading the problem further.

Surprisingly, a few users reported that iOS 15.2 fixed their connection issues, though they appear to be the exception.

In the latest software update notes, Apple made no mention of it.

The tech behemoth has yet to acknowledge the existence of the problem.

