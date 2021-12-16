Anyone with an iPhone should update today; failing to do so is dangerous.

IPHONE users are being encouraged to update their devices after Apple released a major software update on Tuesday.

The free update to the iOS operating system brings a slew of new features as well as some important security enhancements.

Apple’s long-awaited App Privacy Report, which can be found in your settings, is one of the new features added to iPhones worldwide.

It shows users what information their apps have access to and what information they’re sharing.

The report, for example, shows how many times an app has accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts, and other personal information.

You can also see which other web domains the app is contacting to figure out who your data might be shared with.

It’s intended to give users a clearer picture of who sees the data collected by their favorite apps.

However, iOS 15.2 has more to offer than that.

The update also includes features to protect children from paedophiles.

Apple will now scan Messages for any potential naked photos sent to or from a device and blur them out.

They will also see a button in Messages that allows them to contact their parents about potential pervs.

Your iPhone will now warn you if you were duped while getting your device repaired after the update.

People will occasionally seek out low-cost high-street repair shops or attempt DIY repairs by purchasing components on eBay, but these may not be approved parts of equipment.

You’ll be able to tell if genuine Apple parts were used in iOS 15.2.

After you’ve installed the update, go to Settings andgt; General andgt; About to view your iPhone’s parts and service history.

When Apple deems something “nongenuine,” an Unknown Part warning appears next to it.

If it was previously used or installed on another iPhone, this will also appear.

The same is true if that particular component isn’t functioning properly.

Anyone with an iPhone 6S or later, as well as owners of a 7th generation iPod touch, can get the update.

If you have an iPhone that can’t be updated to iOS 15.2, you should seriously consider upgrading.

You’ll be able to get the most recent security updates if you upgrade to a newer iPhone.

Using older models that can’t be updated with the latest security fixes poses a significant risk that should not be overlooked.

If your iPhone hasn’t been automatically updated and you have a compatible device, you can download iOS 15.2 by following a few simple steps.

Make sure your iPhone is backed up and that you’re connected to WiFi before you begin.

Tap… in Settings.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.