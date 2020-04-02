Apex Legends adds permanent Duos mode, map rotation in next week’s event

On Thursday, Respawn announced a new event for Apex Legends. Focused on Bloodhound, this event features the permanent addition of the Duos mode and adds Kings Canyon to the map rotation. As part of the event, players can battle prowler enemies in a small section of the World’s Edge map for bonus loot. There are also exclusive rewards and direct purchase cosmetic items. The event runs from April 7-21.

Apex Legends fans without a concrete group of three players will be excited for this event. According to Respawn, players will have permanent access to the two-player mode, which debuted last November. The mode will be available on both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge maps. The permanent addition of the beloved Duos mode comes with no mention of the limited time solos mode from last year.

Players will also be able to venture into the Bloodhound Trials area of World Edge, where beasts roam the town. By taking waves of these prowlers down, players can earn even better loot. However, the studio cautions about players venturing into this area — as other teams of Legends can easily pick off players distracted by the beasts and loot.

The Old Ways event also offers an exclusive prize track. Players can complete daily challenges and earn points to pick up rewards based off of the Stories from the Outlands: The Old Ways digital short. Players will also be able to directly purchase cosmetics from the shop. The event offers new skins, also inspired by the digital short, and sees the return of all eight Legendary Hunt skins.

