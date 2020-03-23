Apex Legends Has Used Season 4 To Bring Back Kings Canyon

Update: Kings Canyon is now officially back in Apex Legends, and the map will be here to stay for a while, which is good news for anyone who missed it. Though Apex Legends’ original map will only remain in the casual Play Apex playlist for a limited-time (from now until March 23), the map will replace World’s Edge in the competitive Ranked playlist starting March 24 and will stay in the game at least until the end of Season 4: Assimilation in early May.

Our original story continues below.

Kings Canyon is coming back to Apex Legends (again), starting tomorrow. From March 20 through March 23, the Season 2: Battle Charge version of Kings Canyon will return to Respawn’s battle royale game–giving you time to practice on the map in the casual playlist before it replaces World’s Edge in the Season 4: Assimilation Ranked Series split on March 24.

This will be the first opportunity to play on Kings Canyon since Evo Shields were added to Apex Legends outside of System Override’s Deja Loot limited-time mode. These evolution-focused body shields are now a permanent add-on to Apex Legends in all of its playlists–which is great, considering their positive effect on the in-match meta.

Since the move to World’s Edge at the start of Season 3: Meltdown, Apex Legends has seen the return of Kings Canyon several times for limited-time events or weekends. Given Respawn’s desire to present more options to players when playing Apex Legends (like adding Solos or Duos as permanent modes) in the future, it’s possible the developer could be using these temporary returns to the battle royale game’s original map to test how to best implement two maps at the same time.

So far, Kings Canyon has returned with a holiday-themed makeover, a nighttime makeover, in its original Season 1: Wild Frontier form, and in its Season 2: Battle Charge transformation. Recently, the map has returned most often in this latter iteration–and the Season 2 version is what’s returning during the Season 4: Assimilation Ranked Series split. So if Kings Canyon were to return in a permanent capacity, it likely would with its Season 2 changes. We’ll have to wait and see though.