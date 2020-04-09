Apex Legends–Here Are The Patch Notes For The Old Ways Update

Respawn has released the full patch notes for the latest update for Apex Legends. The update adds a Bloodhound-themed town takeover as part of The Old Ways limited-time event, while also permanently adding a map rotation feature and Duos mode to Respawn’s battle royale game.

The update also makes interesting adjustments to certain characters and weapons, including a massive buff for Revenant and an additional passive for Lifeline, who is currently Apex Legends’ only support legend. With the exception of the Kraber (which is now very powerful with a new buff), all sniper rifles have been nerfed with this update–seeing as both ammo per pickup and inventory stack size have been reduced.

This new patch also makes quick work of several pesky bugs, including the especially annoying occurrences where the Ring would randomly end in an especially bad or invalid location. The full patch notes are listed below.