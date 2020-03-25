Apex Legends’ Kings Canyon Is Back (Again, Again)

Update: The limited-time weekend return of Kings Canyon has expired, but don’t worry–the Apex Legends map is once again back as part of the Season 4: Assimilation ranked series split. With World’s Edge still in the casual Play Apex playlist, you now have the option of playing on either of Apex Legends’ maps for the rest of Season 4.

Our original story continues below.

Kings Canyon is coming back to Apex Legends (again), starting tomorrow. From March 20 through March 23, the Season 2: Battle Charge version of Kings Canyon will return to Respawn’s battle royale game–giving you time to practice on the map in the casual playlist before it replaces World’s Edge in the Season 4: Assimilation Ranked Series split on March 24.

This will be the first opportunity to play on Kings Canyon since Evo Shields were added to Apex Legends outside of System Override’s Deja Loot limited-time mode. These evolution-focused body shields are now a permanent add-on to Apex Legends in all of its playlists–which is great, considering their positive effect on the in-match meta.

Since the move to World’s Edge at the start of Season 3: Meltdown, Apex Legends has seen the return of Kings Canyon several times for limited-time events or weekends. Given Respawn’s desire to present more options to players when playing Apex Legends (like adding Solos or Duos as permanent modes) in the future, it’s possible the developer could be using these temporary returns to the battle royale game’s original map to test how to best implement two maps at the same time.

So far, Kings Canyon has returned with a holiday-themed makeover, a nighttime makeover, in its original Season 1: Wild Frontier form, and in its Season 2: Battle Charge transformation. Recently, the map has returned most often in this latter iteration–and the Season 2 version is what’s returning during the Season 4: Assimilation Ranked Series split. So if Kings Canyon were to return in a permanent capacity, it likely would with its Season 2 changes. We’ll have to wait and see though.