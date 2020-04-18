Apex Legends leak reportedly reveals skills of Loba, the rumored next character

The next character coming to Apex Legends is rumored to be Loba, and a dataminer has apparently discovered her skills in the battle royale shooter’s code.

Loba is believed to be the little girl in the game’s Season 4 launch trailer, the daughter of Portuguese con-man and thief for hire Marcos Andrade who was assassinated by Revenant. The trailer ends with a shot of the little girl crying over the body of her dead father, so her story is likely a tale of revenge. She received a silver wolf figurine from her father in the trailer, and the feminine version of “wolf” in Portuguese is “loba.”

Dataminer iLootGames, after the launch of Bloodhound’s Old Ways event, combed through the new files that were added to the game, leading to the discovery of the first look at who is believed to be an all-grown-up Loba.

lets just say, loba is all grown up now… pic.twitter.com/NaFkgHUeyC

— iLootGames (@iLootGames) April 7, 2020

Our first look at loba pic.twitter.com/b5tavNDmp1

— iLootGames (@iLootGames) April 7, 2020

The dataminer also discovered in the game’s code four abilities that are in the works for Loba, complete with names and descriptions. The leaked abilities are:

iLootGames believes that Burglar’s Best Friend is Loba’s tactical ability, while Black Market Boutique is her ultimate skill. Meanwhile, the assumption is that developer Respawn Entertainment is currently choosing between Supply and Demand and Eye for Quality as Loba’s passive ability, as the function of the two skills are similar.

Loba is expected to arrive to Apex Legends in Season 5, though iLootGames found code that she may be teased within the current season, which ends on May 5.

However, while iLootGames has been a reliable source of information from Apex Legends code, there is still no guarantee that Loba will indeed be the next character in the game, especially after Respawn pulled off the ploy of making a fake character to misdirect dataminers after they found Revenant too early.