Apex Legends: Rampart and Kuben Blisk’s Team-Up is Confirmed; How to Remove Downed Enemy Blocking the Door

Apex Legends confirmed that the new character, Rampart, will be working side by side with Titanfall 2’s villain, Kuben Blisk. According to Dexerto’s latest report, the fandom of Respawn’s popular battle royal has already speculated that Rampart, the next Legend, is working with the founder of Apex Games, Kuben Blisk.

Also Read: LOOK: League of Legends’ 150th Champ Yone Secret Interaction with Yasuo-and Everything You Need to Know

The report also explained that throwaway voice lines, in-game teasers, and more hints from Apex Legends already showed that the antagonist in Titanfall 2 would have an essential role in Rampart’s debut, and possibly in her whole Season 6 storyline. However, Rampart and Kuben Blisk’s partnership has only been speculations popularized the team-up.

Also Read: Fortnite Streamer Ninja Back on Twitch? Find Out How He Earns $1 Million a Month by Playing

The appearance of Blisk was referenced on Rampart’s late Season 5 teasers. Graffiti drawings of the villain’s face were also shown, hyping up the team-up even more. The new teaser of Apex Legends Season 6 is set to be released on Tuesday, Aug. 11. It was confirmed that the upcoming video now gave the most significant clue.

The soon-to-be-released “Stories from the Outlands” teaser’s thumbnail shows that Kuben Blisk and Rampart are clasping hands. It was explained that the cover image of the video, titled “The Endorsement,” is enough to prove that the hands belong to Blisk and Rampart. The right hand is wearing a white glove, just like Rampart (Rami Parekh), while the other hand has Kuben’s forearm bracer, which was shown in one of the original Apex teaser videos.

If you look carefully, you can see that the same red and grey bracers can also be seen on Blisk’s original character model from the Titanfall model, where Blisk first appeared.

According to Dexerto’s game guide, a downed enemy, which blocks your doorway, maybe one of the most annoying scenario in Apex Legends. With this handy finisher trick, you can now remove those annoying door campers.

It was also stated that almost every player finds it annoying when they knock down an enemy but can’t finish the job because they might block their way. Since you can’t kill them quickly, they will have a chance to go back to their teammates and get revived.

However, there is a neat trick that every Apex Legends fan should know to solve this problem. A Reddit user under the name LEtheD13 posted a video on how to kill the downed enemy without leaving the body blocking the door. The user explained that you could toss an enemy out of the way by starting and then canceling your character’s certain finishers.

However, it was also noted that the trick only works on certain canceled-finishers, suggesting that the players should try to experiment on other characters’ animation.

“If someone is blocking your path through a door, certain finishers can move them out of the way,” said LEtheD13.

“Starting then cancelling a finisher can be a quick way through in certain scenarios,” added the Reddit user.

For more updates on Apex Legends Season 6 and game tricks, always keep your tabs open at TechTimes.

Also Read: ‘Fall Guys’ Beginner’s Guide on How to Play (and Win) the Game

This article is owned by TechTimes,

Written by: Giuliano de Leon.