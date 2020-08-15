Apex Legends Season 6: Here’s What Rampart’s Skills Would Look Like; World’s Edge Map’s Major Changes You Should Know

Apex Legends Season 6’s new trailer shows a sneak peek of what Rampart’s skills would look like. According to Engadget’s latest report, the season 6 gameplay trailer will give the players an idea of Rampart’s playstyle. However, all of the newest Apex Legend character’s abilities were not detailed by Respawn yet.

The new trailer revealed that Rampart could place down turret and barrier, which could help her teammates take down the enemy’s team. It also showed a quick glimpse of the crafting mechanic, as well as new weapon skins.

The trailer also shows that players will need to track down a replicator system on the map before they can access weapon crafting that will provide them new kinds of weapons and loots by exchanging some of their resources. Players will also need to adjust their gameplay in crafting mechanics since some items might change on a daily or weekly basis.

Major changes will also happen in the World’s Edge map. One of the updates will change the previous lava field, located to an area near “The Dome,” to a new Launch Site with a huge rocket ship. A location called “Countdown” will take the place of the current “Drill Site.” The small town, located in the east of Harvester, will be replaced by “Staging.” New mechanics are included in each new location, which will help players defend the area against their enemies by activating large blast walls.

Apex Legends’ official website confirmed that a new pathway will allow players to have a better rotation out of Skyhook. The new train tunnels can be reached by heading east from Survey Camp. These tunnels will lead you directly through the cliffside and into Skyhook. The new train tracks will also have loot packs, giving the players more options and resistance why playing on this side of the map.

Trains on the Season 6’s map are scattered and dismantled across the tracks of World’s Edge. This change will help players with more rotational options around scary chokepoints. Static train cars and other covers, including a small number of loots, are now available on almost all the tunnels. A new geyser also surfaced up south of Lava Fissure to help players cross the deep sulfur river more smoothly.

