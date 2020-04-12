Apex Legends to permanently add Duos mode, Kings Canyon to map rotation

Respawn Entertainment will permanently add Duos mode and the Kings Canyon map to Apex Legends, as the battle royale shooter prepares to launch The Old Ways event.

On April 7, the Duos mode, which first appeared in Apex Legends in November last year, will become a permanent option for those who want to play in teams of two instead of the usual three, according to an official announcement by Respawn.

Players will be able to choose Duos or Trios, and whether to jump into Worlds Edge or Kings Canyon, the original map of Apex Legends when it launched over a year ago. Since Respawn introduced World’s Edge in the third season of the battle royale shooter, Kings Canyon has reappeared three times, but only for a short while. The original map will now again be a permanent fixture in Apex Legends, for veteran players who want to relive the early days of the game, and for new players who do not have much experience in it.

The permanent addition of Duos mode and the Kings Canyon map coincides with the start of The Old Ways event, which will run from April 7 to April 21.

The event will feature a new Town Takeover with a new area in the northwest of World’s Edge, where players will take on waves of prowlers to acquire high-tier loot.

The Old Ways, like other Apex Legends events, will also offer a new prize track with daily challenges, as well as exclusive skins that players may directly purchase from the in-game store.

Apex Legends is based on the Titanfall universe, and according to Respawn, fans of the mech franchise may want to look forward to the fifth season of the battle royale shooter, which is expected to start in late May or early June.

Apex Legends general manager Dusty Welch and game director Chad Grenier said in an interview with Game Informer that “stuff from the Titanfall universe” is coming to the game.

“There could potentially be a pleasant surprise for Titanfall fans in Season 5.”

It is currently unclear what to expect, but the prowlers in the new Town Takeover are from Titanfall 2‘s Leviathan. Is a new map located on the planet coming to Apex Legends?