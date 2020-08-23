Apple AirPods Pro, iPad 10.2 discounted in time for back-to-school

Even though most schools may still likely be online due to social distancing, there’s nothing wrong with preparing for back-to-school season. And you’re in luck as several Apple products, the usual go-to devices for students, have gotten significant price drops on online retailers like Amazon and Verizon. As part of the annual back-to-school sales, you can get the Apple AirPods Pro and iPad 10.2 today with pricing starting from only $220.

If you need a trusty pair of true wireless earbuds for studying, making calls, or just listening to music, you can never go wrong with Apple’s AirPods Pro. With amazing ergonomics, improved sound quality, spectacular noise cancellation, and Siri always there when you need her, the AirPods Pro are shockingly good and the perfect study buddies.

These earbuds are amazingly comfortable to wear, thanks to soft silicone tips that make them seem like they’re not even there. This makes them perfect for listening to audiobooks, podcasts, lectures, and other school-related stuff (or just plain old music) for hours at a time without your ears getting hurt. And with probably the best noise-canceling feature we’ve ever encountered on a pair of true wireless earbuds (very hard to pull off considering they don’t surround your ears completely like over-ear headphones), the AirPods Pro will let you focus on your homework without getting disturbed. These are also great for working out. With an IPX4 rating, the AirPods Pro are sweat-resistant and can be taken to the school gym (just don’t forget to take them off once you shower). They inherit the original AirPods’ controls which means they’re easy to operate and, as expected, Siri is always listening and ready to answer all your questions. You can ask her just about anything, like who invented the telephone, what substance makes plants’ leaves green, and what pi is exactly. Last but certainly not least, the AirPods Pro deliver a pretty impressive sonic performance. Their sound signature is terrific, rich in subtle details with some zesty treble, rounded up by a full-bodied bass. You can score the terrific AirPods Pro at Verizon right now for $220 instead of $250.

Students right now are faced with the burden of deciding whether to get a laptop or a tablet for school. Each have their own pros and cons, but if you ask us a tablet is a much better device to get, like the Apple iPad 10.2. For starters, tablets in general are way more portable. Without a physical keyboard (which of course, has been transferred to the screen), it’s easier to lug an iPad around. Plus, thanks to its A10 Fusion processor, it is more powerful than ever, more than capable of handling everyday school-related stuff like research, emailing, and document writing. Multitasking with several apps open won’t be an issue either, and navigating the new iPadOS is buttery smooth. You even have the ability to use multiple apps in the Slide Over menu, a revamped home screen layout that includes the Today View widgets, desktop-grade Safari, and multi-window apps. You can now also use Split View on the same app, like having two Google Docs open side by side.

If you feel like you can’t do without a physical keyboard, especially if you want to finish that book report way ahead of the deadline, you can always purchase Apple’s Smart Keyboard to maximize the iPad’s functionality. It’s also worth mentioning that this tablet now boasts a bigger 10.2-inch screen compared to the previous model’s 9.7-inch display, thus giving you a fuller view of your work. The LCD panel’s pixel density is the same at 264 pixels per inch, and it looks sharp and is colorful and very bright. And thankfully the headphone jack has not been removed, unlike the iPad Pro. You don’t have to go hunting for a 3.5mm-to-Lightning jack once your Bluetooth headphones lose power. Probably its biggest draw is that it’s the most affordable iPad in Apple’s current lineup, making it perfect for the budget-conscious student. With a powerful processor, a fantastic operating system, and a large and gorgeous display, the iPad 10.2 is indisputably the best tablet that you can buy on a limited budget.

Looking for more? Check out our Deals Hub for more AirPods deals and iPad deals.