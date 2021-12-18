Apple AirTags have sparked a stalker alert, with the sheriff claiming that they can be used to secretly monitor victims.

Police have warned that Apple AirTags and other small tracking devices could be used to secretly track stalking victims.

The small round devices, which were introduced earlier this year, can be attached to items such as keys or bags and used to track them down if they are misplaced.

The budget products were previously described by Apple as “industry-first,” with the same “magical experience” as airpods.

However, a sheriff in Twin Falls, Idaho, has stated that there is evidence that the new technology is being used for malicious purposes, such as domestic abuse cases.

It comes just weeks after the tags were allegedly used by thieves to track and steal high-end cars from people’s homes.

“We did some research on the topic and discovered that these apple air tags really do pose a danger if someone places them onin your vehicle or personal belongings like a back pack or purse,” the sheriff told KMTV.

“Individuals involved in domestic abuse situations are of particular concern.”

Apple has previously addressed “unwanted tracking” issues with a “strong set of proactive deterrents,” according to the Washington Post.

However, an Android equivalent has yet to be developed, leaving many non-Apple users vulnerable.

“What’s more concerning is that if you don’t have an iPhone, your ability to know if you’re being followed nearly vanishes,” the Sherriff continued.

“While Apple AirTags aren’t the only device on the market, their popularity is growing.”

Previously, there had been concerns that people would place one of the small AirTags on someone without their knowledge and then use it to track them.

In June, Apple updated their Airtag trackers to make them less creepy.

Apple released the update to make it more difficult for others to secretly track your movements using one of the small devices.

According to The Verge, Apple is also developing an Android app that will make it easier to detect if someone is following you around with an AirTag.

iPhones with the latest software could display the message “AirTag Found Moving With You,” but those who have an Android phone or don’t have the latest software would be in the dark.

If the AirTag didn’t ring after three days of moving, that is.

The AirTag will make noise between eight and twenty-four hours after it is separated from the device that is tracking it, according to the new update.

If an iPhone user receives an alert that an AirTags they do not own has moved with them, they should search the area around them.

Apple was contacted for comment on the recent events.