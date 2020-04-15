Apple and Google to offer joint tracking app

Apple and Google announced Friday, April 10, a partnership to allow digital tracking of individuals who have been near people infected with the coronavirus. Anyone using a smartphone – equipped with Apple or Android software from Google – will be able to download an application from the two groups’ online stores from mid-May.

It will allow an anonymous signal to be exchanged every fifteen minutes with any other smartphone equipped with the same application and located nearby. If one of the users is found to be positive for Covid-19, they can report it in the application. At that time, the signals from his smartphone are sent to a server and stored for fourteen days.

The application regularly tracks the movements of the contaminated person and warns anyone who comes into contact with him, without indicating the identity of the patient. These contacts, informed a posteriori, will be able to isolate themselves and be vigilant about potential symptoms of the coronavirus which may appear in the following days.

“These tools will eventually become mandatory”

This system will be proposed to governments and health agencies to allow the monitoring of contamination on the basis of volunteer candidates. The data collected and anonymized by the Apple-Google tracking application will be sent to health organizations. “It is difficult to know what use they intend to make” data obtained, wonders Ryan Calo, a researcher at the University of Washington. “But if they create a research platform for health authorities, it could be useful.”

The Apple and Google system, still under development and under discussion with the authorities, could be used in addition to the patient questioning method. This individual interview identifies the people with whom he came into contact. The new application will make it possible to contact people the patient has not thought of.

However, experts question the use of personal data despite the guarantees displayed by the two companies. “If I imagine that these tools will be offered on a voluntary basis, they will end up being compulsory once the legislators start to rely on them to make decisions such as: who can leave their home or who can return to the job “, worries Ashkan Soltani, a computer security researcher.

Ultimately, Apple and Google want to implement tracking functionality in their respective systems, iOS and Android, which users can activate if they wish. Currently, there are three billion smartphones worldwide that can use this technology.

The American civil rights organization ACLU welcomes the move, but also warns: “Such contact tracking methods are likely to exclude many vulnerable members of our society who have limited access to technology and who are already disproportionately affected by the pandemic.”