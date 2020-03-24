Apple announces new MacBook Air with improved keyboard, faster performance, and more storage

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is no longer the company’s only laptop with a reliable keyboard. This morning, Apple announced a revamped MacBook Air with an improved scissor-switch keyboard, branded as the “Magic Keyboard” like the Pro, that ditches the controversial butterfly mechanism of the previous-generation model. It has the same 1mm of keyboard travel and inverted-T arrow keys as the 16-inch Pro.
The new Air also offers double the performance, according to Apple, featuring 10th-gen Intel Ice Lake processors (Y-series) up to a 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7. And it delivers 80 percent improved graphics performance, as the Air now features Intel Iris Plus Graphics. It comes with twice the storage as the prior machine — now starting with 256GB. You can configure it all the way up to 2TB.
The 2020 MacBook Air has a base price of $999 (and $899 for education customers). For that price, you’re getting a far better machine than its predecessor, which started at $1,099. This should restore the MacBook Air as the go-to default Mac laptop for anyone who had pause over Apple’s keyboard stumbles.
It doesn’t include the same amazing speakers as the 16-inch MacBook Pro, though Apple says this year’s Air has “advanced stereo speakers for immersive, wide stereo sound for activities like watching Apple TV+ content or playing games in Apple Arcade.” There’s also a three-mic array inside for improved voice capture.
On Friday, MacRumors reported that a credible tipster said new products were inbound this week. Alongside the new Air, Apple also introduced the long-rumored iPad Pro update and a refreshed Mac Mini. On Monday, Apple’s Beats brand unveiled the new Powerbeats, and we’ve already got a full review up.
