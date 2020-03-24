Apple Books gives free ebooks and audiobooks to users in the US

If you own an iPhone or iPad, you’ve likely had a notification appear on your home screen from Apple Books over the past couple of days. The company is giving users in the United States a free audiobook or ebook to help keep them entertained during the quarantine, though they can’t pick whatever they want from the service’s full catalog. The offer is available for a limited time.

If you accidentally closed the notification on your device rather than tapping it, don’t worry: open the Apple Books app and then scroll through the featured section to one that is titled, ‘Free Books.’

The free content is available to users in the US; you’ll find it organized by genre, including everything from romance to graphic novels and old classics.

These books are free to download — just tap the ‘Get’ button on the one you want. Only the content in the ‘Free Books’ section is free; you’ll have to pay the service’s rate for other content offered through the platform. Despite the limitation, the promotion remains a solid one for people who are stuck in quarantine, but who don’t have the funds to spare for buying content right now.

It’s unclear how long this promotion will be available. Both ebooks and audiobooks are listed as available to ‘Get’ for free in the new free section, though the selection is relatively slim — depending on the genre you’re looking at, you may have to live with adequate enough options, but nothing particularly stellar.