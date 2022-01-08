Apple can’t fix the NoReboot bug, which makes iPhones vulnerable to hackers.

Apple has issued a warning to all iPhone users about a new “ultimate persistence bug” that affects all models and that Apple has been unable to fix.

“NoReboot” is the name of the new threat, which was discovered by ZecOps, a well-known mobile security firm.

According to ZecOps, NoReboot is particularly dangerous because it can prevent iPhones that have been hacked from escaping their hacker.

It has an impact on all iPhone models and iOS versions.

NoReboot is said to deceive users into thinking their iPhones have been turned off or restarted.

According to a Forbes report, the bug takes control of the InCallService, SpringBoard, and backboardd background processes on iPhones, which handle the reboot process.

When users try to initiate either process, it displays a fake shutdown or startup sequence.

The iPhone, in fact, is still turned on.

The worrying development is especially dangerous because “non-persistent” attacks make it easier for hackers to gain access to iPhones, but these attacks are removed when the user turns their phone off or restarts it.

However, when combined with the NoReboot code, the hacker’s potential damage increases because the user is unable to remove the hack.

Apple can’t prevent an attack, according to ZecOps, because the software can’t be patched “because it’s not exploiting any persistence bugs at all – only playing tricks with the human mind.”

The only way to stop the attack, according to ZecOps researchers, is for Apple to add new hardware to its iPhones that can show whether the phone is on or off.

This potential new hardware, however, would only be available with new models, putting millions of iPhones at risk.

If you notice that your boot or shutdown sequence is being imitated, ZecOps recommends forcing a restart, though most users are unlikely to notice.

It also suggests using detection software and adhering to common sense best practices, such as only downloading apps from reputable sources.

Apple has been contacted by the US Sun for comment.