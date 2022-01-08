Apple CEO Tim Cook’s astronomical pay has been revealed, which is 1,400 times that of the average worker.

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, will earn 1,447 times the average employee in 2021.

In a report sent to shareholders, Apple revealed the staggering figure.

In 2021, Cook earned nearly (dollar)100 million (£74 million).

Apple also revealed that in 2021, employees will earn an average of (dollar)68,254 (£50,210).

Apple employees earned an average of (dollar)57,783 (£42,507) in 2020.

Cook earned 256 times as much as the average Apple employee that year, equating to around (dollar)14.8 million (£10.9 million) in 2020.

The 61-year-old CEO makes (dollar)3 million (£2.2 million) per year.

The rest of his astronomical salary came from stocks.

Stock awards totaled (dollar)82.3 million (£60.5 million) for Cook.

He also received an additional (dollar)12 million (£8.8 million) for assisting Apple in meeting its goals, as well as additional funds for expenses such as air travel.

Last year, the Apple CEO earned a total of (dollar)98.7 million (£72.6 million).

He’s been Apple’s CEO since Steve Jobs stepped down in 2011.

Apple stock has increased by over 1,000% since Cook took over as CEO.

Cook stated in a 2015 interview with Fortune magazine that he intended to donate his wealth to charity.

