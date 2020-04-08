Apple Clips video app update adds iPad cursor support and new stickers

Apple has pushed out a big update for Clips, its video creation app for iPhone and iPad. With this new update, iPad owners who are running iPadOS 13.4 can now utilize the new cursor support for use with a mouse, Bluetooth keyboard, or trackpad. The update all also new stickers and more, as well as improvements to the overall performance and stability of the video app.

If you own an iPad or iPhone, you can download Clips, a video creation tool that makes it easy to create fun short videos on your mobile device. Clips supports Animoji and Memoji, as well as various stickers, animated titles, and other elements. Users can source existing videos from their device’s Camera Roll or record new videos in the moment with pan and zoom support.

Clips supports Live Titles, which are titles and captions that are added to the video by talking while recording. The app also has filters for changing the look of the video, music tracks that can be added to the content, and more.

The update released this week adds multiple new stickers, including 8-bit retro arcade game stickers, a ‘Game Over’ poster, plus there’s a new floral ‘Springtime’ poster to mark the new season and a total of 11 new Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse stickers with animations.

The update also adds some new features, namely the ability to make a copy of a clip with its effects using the new Duplicate button. There’s also a Split button that will divide a video clip into two sections. Beyond that, users can expect general stability and performance improvements, according to Apple. The Clips app is free to download from the App Store.