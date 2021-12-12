Apple, Cloudflare, and Minecraft may be vulnerable to hackers thanks to a ‘critical’ security flaw.

Apple, Cloudflare, and Minecraft could all be vulnerable to hackers due to a ‘critical’ security flaw.

Experts have warned that Apple, Cloudflare, and Minecraft could be vulnerable to a “critical” security flaw.

As hackers swoop, the top cyber official at the Department of Homeland Security has urged businesses and governments to act quickly.

In the meantime, all federal agencies have been told to update their software as soon as possible.

Jen Easterly, the head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, warned of security flaws in the Java-based software ‘Log4j.’

Researchers claim that the app is used by some of the world’s largest tech companies, including Apple.

The flaw could make it relatively easy for a hacker to gain access to a company’s computer server.

They could then look for other ways into systems.

According to experts, the fallout could last for weeks as bosses try to fix the problem.

At the weekend, a hacking tool was made public on GitHub, providing attackers with a road map for breaking into devices.

On Monday, Easterly said, her agency would call critical infrastructure companies across the country to brief them on the situation.

The Apache Software Foundation, which oversees Log4j, has released a security update.

According to CNN’s interview with cybersecurity experts, it’s unclear how many devices connected to the internet are vulnerable.

IT executives around the world, on the other hand, are bracing for problems.

“Locking the doors to your car, but then allowing anyone to shout commands at Siri from outside the car to remotely drive it,” said Kevin Beaumont, a researcher who keeps a close eye on emerging software flaws.

“Log4j is buried deep inside products and [organizations], gonna be painful to fix,” he wrote on Twitter.

In other news, Microsoft announced on Monday that it had stopped a state-sponsored Chinese hacking group from spying on its citizens.

The company seized 42 websites in 29 countries, including the United States, that were used to gather intelligence from foreign ministries, think tanks, and human rights organizations.

A federal court in Virginia granted the company’s request to seize the domains from the group known as Nickel, but also known as APT15 and Vixen Panda.