Apple explains how returns and repairs will work while its retail stores are closed

Apple announced on Friday that all its retail stores outside China are closed until March 27th to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Now, the company has posted a new FAQ with information about updated return policies, repair instructions, and more (via 9to5Mac).

One key thing to know is that most returns will now be accepted up to 14 days after the stores reopen. Apple normally only allows returns for up to 14 days after purchase, but since you can’t actually return products to a store right now (if you aren’t in China), Apple is giving a longer grace period to bring something back to the store.

Apple says it’s also working to complete repairs that were started before stores closed. If Apple tells you that your repair is ready for pickup, you can pick it up today between 12PM and 5PM.

Here is the full FAQ, as of Monday, March 16th:

Q: My local Apple Store is closed. When will it reopen?

A: Out of concern for the safety of our customers and employees, Apple has closed all retail stores outside of Greater China through March 27. Please check http://www.apple.com/retail for the latest on Store Operating hours.

Q: I want to return a product I recently purchased but the 14-day return period will end before March 28—what should I do?

A: Don’t worry. We’ll accept your return up to 14 days after we reopen.*

*Exclusions: Contracted iPhones (US, CA, JP, AU); Carrier financing (US only); Trade-in devices (value of device can be given in form of gift card)

Q: My device is at an Apple Store for repair. When can I get it back?

A: We are working to complete all repairs. If your device is ready for pick up or is awaiting parts, a Team Member will contact you with details. If ready for pickup, you can collect your device on March 15 or 16 between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. You can check the repair status at http://www.apple.com/support

Q: What’s the status of my repair?

A: You can check the status of a repair online at http://support.apple.com/repair

Q: I need to get my device repaired. How can I do that if retail stores closed?

A: You can start a repair online or contact support at http://www.apple.com/support

Q: I scheduled a Genius Bar appointment before March 27. Will you be open for that?

A: We will not host Genius Bar appointments before we reopen on March 28. You can reschedule your appointment and get self help at http://www.apple.com/support

Q: I placed an order to pick up at my local Apple Store. How can I pick it up?

A: If you received confirmation that your order was ready for pick up, you can go to the Apple Store location on March 15 or 16 between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to pick up your order.

Q: I placed an order online and had it shipped to the Apple Store. Can I make changes?

A: Yes, visit http://www.apple.com/orderstatus to view the status of your order and make changes. Or contact us via chat or phone.

Related