Apple explains why all iPhone users should immediately stop using Google Maps.

APPLE EXECUTIVES have argued that iPhone users should use Apple Maps instead of Google Maps.

Apple Maps Product Lead David Dorn and Design Lead Meg Frost gave three reasons why they believe their service is superior in a recent interview with CNN.

First, they claimed that Apple is investing heavily in Maps in order to improve it, claiming that the company has already spent billions on the app since its launch in 2012.

Second, the app prioritizes user privacy, providing better data security than competitors such as Google Maps and Waze.

Finally, unlike its competitors, Maps integrates with other Apple devices and services, according to Dorn and Frost.

The two also discussed the company’s navigation app, which was recently redesigned in iOS 15, the most recent version of the iPhone operating system.

Engineers improved directions and navigation in the new Apple Maps, which can be used while driving, walking, or taking buses and trains.

“Drivers can understand a complex intersection at a glance faster than ever before,” Frost said.

“And that detail aids in making that split-second decision about which turn they’ll take.”

“As a result, we want it to be both safer and visually pleasing to use.”

In iOS 15, Apple added a 3D globe and 3D landmarks to Apple Maps, allowing users to see sites like Big Ben and the Statue of Liberty in greater detail.

“We had a two-dimensional product before the new map, and we really had a flat representation of the world,” Frost explained.

“As a result, we took advantage of the opportunity to create a realistic globe that accurately depicts the sizes of countries in three dimensions.”

The update’s end result, according to Dorn, can help users relieve “cognitive load” so they can focus on their journeys.

While Apple Maps has improved significantly, it is still far from perfect, especially when compared to its more well-known competitors.

The app’s map data is updated less frequently than Google’s or Waze’s, so directions and locations are not as current.

Apple’s navigation tool, according to reports on Apple forums, frequently gives incorrect directions and has slow loading times.

The Cupertino-based iPhone manufacturer clearly has a lot of work ahead of it.

