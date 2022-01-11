Apple fans should try these brilliant iPad tricks right away, from split-screen to simple list-making.

The useful hints and tips were shared on TikTok and make use of the iPad’s internal settings to assist iOS users in getting the most out of their device.

In a 45-second video, user @katamogz showcases the simple hacks.

The user could be seen recording herself as she stated, “extremely useful iPad hacks,” in the post, which was captioned with a series of iPad and Apple hashtags.

The TikToker then shifted the camera’s perspective to her iPad, where she dragged a quick-note box from the bottom-right corner of her iPad screen with her iPad pen.

Katarina also double-tapped her pen to turn it into an eraser, which she could use in a quick note.

She then went to Safari to demonstrate how users could open a quick-note while browsing and drag and drop internet links and create lists into it.

After that, the TikTok creator split the screen by clicking the three dots at the top of Safari’s navigation screen (she did this by clicking the middle icon).

By going to Settings andgt; Accessibility andgt; Audio andamp; Visual, she shared one last tip with users.

Katarina tapped on ‘Background Sounds’ once she was in ‘Audio andamp; Visual,’ which can play faintly or loudly in the background depending on one’s volume preference.

“Background sounds like ‘rain’ or’stream’ can be turned on… it’s great,” she said.

More than 4,000 likes and dozens of comments have been left on the useful TikTok video since it went live.

One TikTok user said, “Sis has the best hacks, OMG.”

Another user added, “More iPad hacks, please.”

