Apple giving away free original TV shows

Apple is making a selection of its Apple TV Plus original shows available for free to help make staying at home just a little bit easier. The free collection is available now via this link in the US, or from the Apple TV app everywhere else starting on Friday.

The following list of shows can now be viewed by anyone without a subscription, according to Variety:

Apple joins HBO, AMC, and others in temporarily offering free content to help provide the world with much needed distraction during the COVID-19 pandemic.