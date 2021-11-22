Apple has issued a massive iPhone recall; see if yours needs to be repaired right away.

Apple has issued a massive iPhone recall; see if you need to get yours fixed right away.

APPLE has issued a recall for potentially thousands of faulty iPhones that have rendered users unable to make calls.

According to the tech giant, a small number of devices in the US were shipped with faulty components that rendered the speakers useless.

When people use affected devices to make calls, no sound is heard from the receiver.

Apple said a “very small percentage” of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices were affected in a recent bulletin posted on its website.

Between October 2020 and April 2021, impacted gadgets with a retail value of over (dollar)1,000 were manufactured.

Apple announced a free repair program for those affected in the US earlier this year, and it has now expanded to the UAE.

It’s unclear whether users in the United Kingdom are affected by the speaker issues.

“Your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro may be eligible for service if the receiver does not emit sound when you make or receive calls,” Apple explained.

“Eligible devices will be serviced at no cost by Apple or an Apple authorized Service Provider.”

More information on how to organize a service can be found on Apple’s website here.

It comes just days after Apple announced that, beginning in 2022, customers will be able to repair their own iPhones for the first time.

The Cupertino tech giant said in a statement on Wednesday that it will allow users to perform self-repairs by providing access to Apple genuine parts and tools.

The new Self-Service Repair scheme will launch in the United States in 2022, with additional countries to follow.

The iPhone 12 and 13 series will be the first to receive parts.

Apple claims that the new service will allow people who are comfortable doing their own repairs to do so.

The program’s first phase will include repair parts for the iPhone’s display, battery, and camera.

Apple will launch a new online store as part of the program, from which customers can order replacement parts and tools.

In other news, Apple has announced that beginning next year, customers will be able to repair their own iPhones for the first time.

According to officials, the United Kingdom is fighting a hacking epidemic aimed at consumers and businesses.

NASA has slammed Russia for firing a missile at one of its own satellites, causing the space station to swerve in an emergency maneuver.

A 75-year-old British man has expressed his displeasure after being duped into sending scammers hundreds of pounds via WhatsApp.

Brinkwire Do you have a story you’d like to share with the Brinkwire Tech and Science team?