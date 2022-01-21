Apple has issued a security alert to MILLIONS of iPhone users, urging them to update their devices as soon as possible.

Apple has issued a security alert to millions of iPhone users, advising them to update their devices immediately.

IPHONE owners who have been putting off updating their phones may want to reconsider their decision very soon.

Two major security flaws have been addressed in the most recent version of iOS, the operating system for iPhone and iPad.

Despite the fact that iOS 15 was released in September, it has had one of the lowest adoption rates in recent memory.

So far, it’s been installed on around 72 percent of all iPhones released in the last four years, while it’s even lower on the iPad, at 57 percent.

This means that millions of devices are still at risk.

The first issue is a malicious app that could steal your Apple ID information and recent in-app searches.

There’s no way of knowing whether any hackers exploited this flaw, but it’s good to know that it’s finally been fixed.

Meanwhile, Apple’s latest iOS update addresses yet another security flaw.

This one affects not only iPhones and iPads, but also Apple Watches.

A flaw was discovered that could allow a third-party app to bypass privacy settings.

To stop it, Apple Watch owners will need to install watchOS 8.

In a support document posted on Apple’s official website, the latest fixes were revealed.

The list is updated on a regular basis once the firm has completed its investigations into any issues that have been brought to its attention.

However, more than a quarter of iPhones from the last four years still don’t have iOS 15, putting them in grave danger.

If you haven’t done so already, now is the time.

To do so, go to Settings, General, and then Software Update.

The most recent update will appear; simply select Download and Install.

