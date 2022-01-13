Apple has issued an urgent warning to update your iPhone RIGHT NOW because a critical fix has been released by the company.

APPLE released an urgent software update on Wednesday that addresses a critical security flaw in the iPhone operating system.

The free iOS 15.2.1 update also includes important bug fixes for iMessage and CarPlay, Apple’s system that lets you view content from your phone on the built-in display of your car.

The minor update, which went live on Wednesday all over the world, fixes a number of bugs and vulnerabilities in the iPhone software.

Apple has patched a denial-of-service (DoS) flaw called “doorLock,” which can crash iOS devices.

It can cause iPhones to falter after connecting to an Apple Home-compatible appliance, according to security researcher Trevor Spiniolas, who discovered the bug.

“This bug poses a significant risk to iOS users’ data,” Spiniolas wrote in his report. “However, the public can protect themselves from the worst of the bug’s effects by disabling Home devices in the control center to protect local data.”

Today’s update also includes bug fixes for CarPlay and photo sharing via Messages, according to Apple.

The update released on Wednesday is a minor tweak to iOS 15.2, which was a major update for iPhone users that included a number of new features as well as security and bug fixes.

Apple’s long-awaited App Privacy Report, which is available in your settings, was one of the tools added to iPhones around the world.

It shows users what data their apps have access to and what information they’re sharing.

The report, for example, shows how many times an app has accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts, and other data.

You can also see which other web domains the app is contacting to see who your data might be shared with.

It’s intended to give users a clearer picture of who is viewing the information collected by their favorite apps.

But iOS 15.2 has a lot more to offer.

The update also includes features to protect children from paedophiles.

Apple will now scan Messages for any potential naked photos sent to or from a device and blur them out.

They’ll also see a button in Messages that allows them to contact their parents about potential pervs.

Following the update, your iPhone will now notify you if you were duped while having your device repaired.

People occasionally seek out low-cost high-street repair shops and even attempt DIY repairs by purchasing components on eBay, but these may not be approved parts of equipment.

You’ll be able to tell if genuine Apple parts were used in iOS 15.2.

After you’ve installed the update, go to Settings andgt; General andgt; About to view the parts and service history for…

