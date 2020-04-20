Apple home run, Samsung slumps production

A lively week is behind us and we have again thought about which tech players were particularly polarizing. Two big names land on both ends of our lucky scale this week.

Of course we would like to mention OnePlus at this point. With the launch of the new OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, the Chinese manufacturer is bringing some exciting new devices to the table. We put both OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro through their paces and find them pretty cool. However, the estimated prices have caused a stir among fans of the former flagship killer brand. The times when the manufacturer massively undercut its competitors in price seem to be over for OnePlus as the manufacturer tries to gain market share in the premium segment of the market.

Winner of the week: Apple and the iPhone SE2

Choosing a winner this time was a fairly straightforward decision. Whatever you think about the new iPhone SE2, the response is undeniably positive. Apple has managed to develop a phone with its latest A13 processor and retina display and offer it for 479 euros. Let’s not forget that Apple offers a set of wheels for the Mac Pro for 849 euros.

The new iPhone SE is guaranteed to sell in large quantities / © AndroidPIT

Apple played its cards at the perfect moment. As rumors of the upcoming announcement circulated for days, the Cupertino crew got to the point and announced their bomb price in the middle of the OnePlus riot. We still have to test the new iPhone, so we reserve the hardware judgment for now, but Apple’s timing is undeniably on point. And that is why, and only for that reason, we are announcing Tim and his gang as our winners of the week.

Loser of the week: Samsung smartphone production drops by 60%

Price competition on the smartphone market is positive for consumers, but there wasn’t just good news for smartphone fans this week. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Samsung’s smartphone production needs to be halved this month.

In a normal month, the South Korean technology giant produces around 25 million devices. Samsung will manufacture 10 million devices in April. This means the company lacks 15 million devices that cannot be sold, and this will have a major impact on profit forecasts.

Samsung has experienced a significant slump in smartphone production due to the COVID 19 crisis. / © AndroidPIT

Samsung builds smartphones all over the world, from Slovakia to South Korea, Brazil and India. Given the global blockages and government restrictions, it appears that the company can no longer meet its relentless production schedule. This is a problem that will of course affect all smartphone manufacturers, but as the number one in the market, Samsung has the most to lose.

Given the production difficulties, growing unemployment and economic challenges, the future looks uncertain for the smartphone market. Could we see the end of the luxury must-have smartphone as a mainstream product? Are the fat years for the industry over? This is obviously an exaggeration, but we are currently in the dark and I hope that we will soon see light at the end of the tunnel.

