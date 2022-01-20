Apple insiders reveal the release date of the NEXT iPhone, which is months earlier than usual.

Insiders believe the new handset will be available in a matter of weeks, with a few surprises in store.

According to the most recent leak, the new iPhone will go into production in January.

It’s expected to be released in early April or late May.

According to Apple analyst and industry insider Ross Young, this is the case.

In September, Apple typically releases new iPhone models.

However, at events in the spring, Apple unveiled a small number of iPhones.

The new iPhone SE 3 is expected to be announced by Apple.

It would be part of the iPhone SE lineup, which currently lacks a 5G option.

With the iPhone 12, Apple was the first to offer 5G phones in 2020.

Since then, the iPhone 13 line has been updated to include 5G capabilities.

Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg journalist and long-time Apple leaker, also claims that an iPhone SE 3 is on the way.

According to an Apple insider, the device will be released in March or April.

According to Gurman, his sources haven’t confirmed the iPhone SE 3’s name.

Given Apple’s track record, it seems likely.

The iPhone SE (Special Edition) was first released in 2016.

It was created to be a less expensive alternative to the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus.

Apple decided to do it again in 2020 with the iPhone SE 2.

The device debuted with the iPhone 11, but the iPhone 8 inherited the majority of its design.

It did, however, come with more powerful components than the iPhone 8 – and was considerably less expensive than the iPhone 11.

In March or April, Apple is planning a special event.

In line with recent Apple events, the event is expected to be completely online.

In contrast, pre-pandemic Apple events would have been glitzy live events attended by media and gadget influencers.

According to reports, Apple is working on a 4.7-inch iPhone 8-style device with a Touch ID button on the front.

However, the phone is expected to come with improved hardware, such as a faster processor and a better camera.

It’s unlikely to cost more than (dollar)400£400.

The introduction of 5G, which is now widely supported in the United States and the United Kingdom, is the big news.

Apple could also use the Spring event to unveil new products, such as an iPad.

