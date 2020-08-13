Apple iOS update eliminates green tint on some newer iPhones

A month after Apple rolled out version 13.6 of its mobile operating system, the tech company has just released an update to deal with a number of issues.

First up, iOS 13.6.1 fixes a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit a green tint, a problem that affected iPhone 11 devices and that was apparently triggered by an earlier update, likely iOS 13.4.

The update also deals with an issue that meant unneeded system data files may not have been automatically deleted when available storage is low.

Finally, iOS 13.6.1 solves an issue where Exposure Notifications could be disabled for some users. The feature landed with iOS 13.5 and allows contact tracing apps from governments and public health authorities to notify someone if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19, and, in such cases, explains what action they should take to avoid infecting others.

Apple notes that some of the features may not be available for all regions or on all of its mobile devices. More detailed information on the security content of Apple’s software updates is available from this page on its website.

You can grab iOS 13.6.1 by opening your device, tapping on Settings>General>Software Update, and then following the instructions.

With iOS 14 expected to land next month, iOS 13 will soon be a thing of the past for most of those with iDevices. iOS 14 marks a big change from previous versions of Apple’s mobile operating system, with users offered greater customization options for their home screen via widgets. For more information, check out Digital Trends’ selection of the best nine features coming with iOS 14.