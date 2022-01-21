Apple is currently removing critical security updates from millions of iPhones, putting them in jeopardy.

Apple is currently pulling critical security updates, putting millions of iPhones at risk.

Apple has confirmed that it will no longer be issuing iOS 14 updates, potentially exposing millions of iPhone users to hackers.

Fans should update their devices to iOS 15 – the latest version of Apple’s operating system – to continue receiving critical security patches, a spokesperson told ArsTechnica on Wednesday.

These patches address any software vulnerabilities, bugs, or other issues that cybercriminals could use to gain access to your device.

When Apple released iOS 15 in September, the Cupertino tech giant stated that users who preferred to stay on iOS 14 did not have to upgrade.

The older system would continue to receive updates for “a period of time,” according to the company, to ensure that users were protected from security threats.

However, it appears that the goodwill has run out.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple is no longer allowing users to stay on iOS 14.

Users can no longer update to iOS 14.8.1, the most recent security update for the operating system, according to the tech website.

Instead, Apple has reverted to the old method of updating, in which users must install the most recent version of the operating system (in this case, iOS 15) to receive security updates.

This was later confirmed by an Apple spokesperson, who stated that the ongoing security updates for iOS 14 were always intended to be temporary.

According to data analytics firm Mixpanel, around 36% of the world’s more than one billion iPhones were running iOS 14 in December.

Hundreds of millions of people will be forced to upgrade to iOS 15 or risk becoming vulnerable to security threats.

Following the release of iOS 15.2 in December 2021, the change was reportedly implemented.

Anyone with an iPhone 6S or later, as well as iPod touch owners from the 7th generation, can get the update.

If you have an iPhone that can’t update to iOS 15.2, you should seriously consider upgrading.

You’ll be able to get the latest security updates if you upgrade to a newer iPhone.

Using older models that are unable to receive security updates is a major risk that should not be taken lightly.

If your iPhone hasn’t been automatically updated and you have a compatible device, you can download iOS 15.2 by following a few simple steps.

Make sure your iPhone is backed up and connected to WiFi before you begin.

Tap “General” and then “Software Update” in the Settings menu.

If your phone is ready for an update, it will appear on the screen, and you can tap “Install Now” to get it.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.