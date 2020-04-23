Apple is donating Product Red proceeds to COVID-19 response efforts

Apple will donate a portion of sales from Product Red products to a COVID-19 relief fund, the company announced today. Product Red donations normally go toward fighting HIV/AIDS, but the organization has started directing money toward COVID-19 responses in light of the pandemic.

Now through September 30th, the tech giant will distribute some of the proceeds from the sale of Product Red gadgets and accessories to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response. This includes Apple accessories, like Apple Watch bands or iPhone cases, and iPhones, including the Product Red color variant of the recently announced iPhone SE, which is slated to launch on April 24th.

Product Red is an ongoing partnership between Red and major companies, like Apple, Nike, and Starbucks, to raise funds, spread awareness, and eradicate HIV/AIDS in African countries. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple said this new program will “provide critical support in health systems” that are impacted by the novel coronavirus.

In 2018, Apple said it had raised $200 million for Product Red and that it was the organization’s largest corporate donor. Apple does not say how much money it redirects from each sale to the charity.

Apple has taken several actions to help address the pandemic, including partnering with Google to develop a contact tracking system for iOS and Android devices, which will share data through Bluetooth.