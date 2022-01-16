Apple issues an urgent iOS 14 warning to millions of iPhone users – find out if you’re affected.

Apple has issued an urgent iOS 14 warning to millions of iPhone users – see if you’re affected.

IPHONE users who wanted to stay on iOS 14 are being forced to upgrade to Apple’s newest operating system, which has a slew of bugs and flaws.

This is a complete 180 from Apple’s original promise to keep adding security updates to iOS 14 for iPhone users who are hesitant to update.

At the bottom of the 15.2 update, developer DhinakG noticed Apple’s subtle removal of the option to stay on iOS 14.

Why would Apple do this, DhinakG speculated?

“We can only guess because we don’t have any information from Apple,” the developer wrote, “but the reason is probably security.”

“Take a look at the 15.2 security content page; quite a few issues have been addressed.

It’s possible that Apple wants everyone to update for the patches, but why not just release an iOS 14 update?”

When iOS 15 was released in September, Forbes detailed the issues that affected iPhone 13 users the most.

Camera bugs, failure to wake, unresponsive screens, and issues with core apps were among the many disappointments.

Bug fixes for iMessage and CarPlay – Apple’s system that lets you view content from your phone on your car’s built-in display – were included in the iOS 15.2.1 update.

The minor update, which went live on Wednesday all over the world, promised to fix a number of bugs and vulnerabilities in the iPhone software.

Third-party CarPlay apps were not always responding to input, according to Apple.

Wednesday’s update was a minor tweak to iOS 15.2, which Apple promoted as a major update for iPhone users, including the long-awaited App Privacy Report, which can be found in your settings.

It shows users what data their apps have access to and what information they’re sharing.

The report, for example, shows how many times an app has accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts, and other personal information.

You can also see which other web domains the app is contacting to figure out who your data might be shared with.

It’s intended to give users a clearer picture of who sees the information collected by their favorite apps.

The update also includes features to protect children from paedophiles.

Apple is now scanning Messages for possible naked photos sent to and from a device and blurring them out.

They will also see a button in Messages that allows them to contact their parents about potential pervs.

Your iPhone will now warn you if you were duped while getting your device repaired after the update.

People will occasionally opt for a low-cost high-street repair…

