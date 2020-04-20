Apple now sells AirPods Pro tip replacements on its website

Apple’s AirPods Pro came with a set of replacements for the newly removable ear tips that come in one three different sizes. But in the event you lost those replacements, and perhaps have lost or damaged the current pair, you can now buy the silicone tips for Apple’s wireless earbuds from its online store (via 9to5Mac).

Prior to this, AirPods Pro owners had to contact Apple Support directly to ask for replacements. You can’t buy various sizes in one bundle. Rather, Apple is selling two pairs of each of the three sizes (small, medium, or large), under the assumption that you already know which tips fit you best. Each set costs $7.99.

Apple Selling AirPods Pro replacement Ear Tips…or as I say in my videos…AirTips. https://t.co/sv3Nl4He95 pic.twitter.com/P09OETwOyS