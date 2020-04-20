Apple offers 4 different iPhone sizes: Here’s how to choose the right phone for you?

Apple announced last Tuesday the second generation iPhone SE – which it launched for the first time in 2016 – and the new phone starts at $ 399, but it works with the same processor as the iPhone 11 series phones.

The iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD screen, and the Home screen button on iPhone that includes the fingerprint sensor (Touch ID) is re-emerging.

The new iPhone SE is the smallest available iPhone, and it is a good choice for people who do not prefer oversized iPhones that have appeared over time. Now that a small phone appears again, the size options vary greatly.

Here are the sizes of iPhone phones that Apple sells, from smallest to largest, and how to determine the best size for you:

1- New iPhone SE:

The new iPhone SE is Apple’s smallest phone, it comes with a 4.7-inch screen, is 5.4 inches long, and 2.65 inches wide. IPhone 6, iPhone 7, and iPhone 8 are similar in size.

This size is an ideal choice for anyone who does not prefer bulky smartphones, or simply wants a smaller phone that can easily fit into one-handed use, and starts at $ 399.

The second generation iPhone SE is still larger than the first generation that Apple stopped production in 2018, based on the size of the iPhone 5.

The phone comes in three colors, black, white and red, and is now available for reservation through apple.com, and will be available from authorized Apple distributors and some telecom companies starting Friday, April 24 in the United States and more than 40 other countries.

2- iPhone 11 Pro:

The iPhone 11 Pro comes with a 5.8-inch screen, is 5.67 inches long, and 2.81 inches wide, but it starts at $ 999.

This phone is a good choice for anyone who wants to have an iPhone with a triple lens rear camera and benefit from its powerful new features, but it prefers a compact phone.

The phone is available in four colors: silver, golden, or gray, in addition to a new color which is night green, which was introduced by Apple for the first time in the iPhone 11 series.

3- iPhone XR:

Apple launched the iPhone XR in 2018, it comes with a 6.1-inch screen, 5.94 inches long, and 2.98 inches wide. It starts at $ 599.

IPhone XR is a good choice for people who want to buy a large screen iPhone, at an affordable price as well.

4- iPhone 11:

Apple launched the iPhone 11 in 2019, it comes with a 6.1-inch screen, 5.94 inches long, 2.98 inches wide, and it comes in the same dimensions as the iPhone XR, but it starts at $ 699.

IPhone 11 is the 2019 iPhone XR alternative, so it’s a good option for people who prefer the iPhone XR size with an updated camera and faster specifications.

The phone is also available with more color options up to 6 color options: black, white, red, yellow, green, and light purple.

5- iPhone 11 Pro Max:

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is the largest iPhone offered by Apple so far, it comes with a 6.5-inch screen, it is 6.22 inches long and 3.06 inches wide, but it is more expensive since it starts at $ 1099.

This phone is a suitable choice for people who prefer large format phones, and who plan to use their phones primarily for taking pictures and watching videos.

Apple says it’s a phone especially aimed at professional videographers who want to capture high-quality photos and videos at twice the frame rate per second thanks to the new triple-lens camera system and the new features it supports.