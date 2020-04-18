Apple officially announces its iPhone SE 2 – price and capabilities

Apple has officially announced its new iPhone SE 2 or second generation iPhone SE smartphone, and the iPhone SE 2020 comes with the same design and features that the iPhone 8 features, but it is equipped with a stronger processor. IPhone SE 2 is also available at a low price starting at $ 399, in three different colors including white, black and red, with the traditional fingerprint sensor built into the home button on the front of the phone.

The new iPhone SE 2 works with the A13 Bionic processor, the same processor as the iPhone 11 Series phones, which Apple says is the most powerful processor available for the smartphone, and the new phone comes equipped with one camera, but it takes advantage of the powerful processor capabilities to provide better images, in addition To provide many features like portrait photography support.

Phil Schiller, vice president of Apple’s global vice president of marketing, said that the new iPhone SE 2 comes to enhance the success of the first generation, as it mixes its small size and strong performance at a reasonable price, and the second generation of iPhone SS is characterized by a strong performance based on the A13 Peony, which provides Also longer battery life, with a camera equipped with a number of features, including smart HDR support.

Below are the specifications for the second generation iPhone SE or iPhone SE 2020:

Date of announcement: April 2020

– Screen: 4.7 inches, 1334 x 750 pixels, density is about 326 pixels / inch

– Design: Glass background with metal frame

– Processor: A13 Peony

Storage: 64, 128 or 256 GB

Operating System: iOS 13

– Back camera: 12 MP / 1.8 aperture, with OIS optical stabilization support

Front Selfie Camera: 7 MP with 2.2 lens

– Water resistance: IP67 rating

– Charging: Supports 18W fast charging through a separate charger.

– Wireless charging: Supports

– Two-line operation: Supports built-in nano sim and eSIM

– 5G networks: not supported

– Colors: black, white, red

Price: $ 399

IPhone SE 2020 supports IP67 water and dust resistance (resistance up to 1 meter for 30 minutes), but it does not carry a traditional headphone jack, as Apple relies on the Lightning port for charging and connected headphones.