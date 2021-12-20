Apple parental controls are easily bypassed by your children; here’s a quick fix to keep them safe.

Apple parental controls are easily bypassed by your children; here’s how to protect them with a simple change.

To outsmart clever kids who slip right past parental controls, parents who want to limit their children’s screen time, restrict the apps they use, or monitor iPhone usage must get creative.

Despite the fact that Apple’s operating system includes privacy, content, and usage controls, clever kids have managed to get around them.

Parents may find third-party apps like Bark and Circle useful, but Apple has a built-in feature that can assist them in keeping an eye on their children.

Using their child’s Apple ID, parents can access another device, such as their own phone or laptop.

This allows them to monitor iMessages, see which apps have been downloaded, collect usage data, and restore any settings that sneaky kids have changed.

When a child’s device and a personal device are both logged in, comprehensive access to important data is provided.

The most important benefit of this trick may be access to Apple’s Screen Time feature.

Parents should go to Settings, Screen Time, and then See All Activity to see all of their children’s activities.

To provide a timeline of when children used apps, change the top tab to Day.

This feature not only allows parents to monitor restricted apps, but it also allows them to see when their children used them, allowing them to catch a late-night game session or an activity during the school day when phones are not allowed.

Meanwhile, parents can view a history of app downloads in the App Store and identify suspicious apps that may contain viruses or social media apps that may expose children to adult content.

Another smart move is to save children’s messages to iCloud.

If their child has a disagreement with another child or is subjected to predatory behavior, parents will have a record.

This year’s iOS update, iOS 15, added one more useful feature for parents.

Focus, the most notable addition, allows users to customize their notification preferences based on what they’re doing.

Parents can set limits on how notifications are displayed, such as working, sleeping, or a custom status.

Depending on the Focus status, users can choose whether or not the phone makes a sound or vibrates.

Focus will also inform iMessage contacts of the situation, explaining why their children aren’t responding to their texts.

