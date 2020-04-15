Apple presents its new iPhone SE 2, its most affordable phone

He had been waiting for so long that, when it came true, it seemed like a mirage. In the midst of Hurricane Covid-19 that forced him to change his plans, in the face of the coming economic storm and with great uncertainties in the technology sector, Apple has wanted to take advantage of some favorable wind with the renewal of its new smartphone « low cost”. As rumored, it is called iPhone SE. It is the second generation and is committed to updating its guts.

Surprisingly, the technology giant has announced this Tuesday its new terminal, which promises to replace possible sales falls at a general level. It is a «smartphone» that has a 4.7-inch Retina HD (1,334 x 750 p) screen, which is directly inspired by the iPhone 8 released in 2017. It also supports playback on Dolby Vision and HDR10. With the return of the Start button, the security measure is subject to the Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

Preserving the classic aesthetic, it presents a compact design. The main novelties come hidden, inside. The secret lies in its A13 Bionic microchip, the same “brain” found in the company’s latest terminals, which promises a good performance, although it has not yet been tested under conditions. It has a system based on machine learning and a technology called Neural Engine that is capable, according to the company, of processing five billion operations per second.

In addition, it has a 12 megapixel camera with F1.8 focal aperture -reused from other previous models- capable of performing portrait mode (blurring the background to make the subject close-up) using software, that is, betting by computational photography. Something that differentiates it significantly from the most advanced iPhone that have triple rear camera. As for video, the rear camera records in 4K high definition up to 60 frames per second.

This is the main sacrifice to defend a price, which a priori, is very attractive: 489 euros. The new device, which will come in three colors (black, white and red), will arrive in Spain on April 24 although it can be reserved from Friday. In addition to these characteristics, it is resistant to dust and water (up to 1 meter deep for 30 minutes, according to IP67 certification). A decision that, in that sense, puts it on par with other terminals despite some limitations.

Governed by the iOS 13 operating system, another interesting feature is that it can be charged wirelessly (thanks to compatible chargers, not included), it supports dual SIM cards thanks to the eSIM -virtual SIM card-, with which it can be interesting as a business mobile. In turn, it supports 4G connections. .